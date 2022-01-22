Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey targeted for April 30 UFC event

A women’s flyweight matchup is being targeted for April.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC is close to finalizing a bout between Antonina Shevchenko and Cortney Casey for April 30 at a location and venue yet to be announced.

Shevchenko enters the bout on a losing streak for the first time in her career. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner, and sister of current flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, went 3-2 in her first five octagon appearances — including victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Ariane Lipski, along with losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Katlyn Chookagian — before getting stopped in her last two bouts by Andrea Lee at UFC 262 in May, and Casey O’Neill at October’s UFC Vegas 38 event.

Casey recently snapped a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Liana Jojua in November at UFC Vegas 42, despite Jojua missing weight by 2.5 pounds. “Cast Iron” is beginning her seventh year as a UFC fighter, having made 14 total appearances for the promotion.

