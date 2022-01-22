UFC 270 live blog: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

This is the UFC 270 live blog for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3, the flyweight co-main event for Saturday’s fight card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Moreno is the No. 1 ranked flyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and the No. 12 ranked male pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. A 28-year-old native of Mexico, Moreno fought to a draw with Figueiredo in one of 2020’s best fights before capturing the UFC title with a third-round submission of Figueiredo in June 2021. The TUF 24 veteran rides a seven-fight unbeaten streak into his first defense of the UFC belt.

Meeting him for the third consecutive time is Figueiredo, a former UFC flyweight champion and the No. 2 ranked fighter in the flyweight rankings. The 34-year-old Brazilian won five consecutive fights prior to his trilogy with Moreno, highlighted by a pair of finishes over Joseph Benavidez and a first-round submission of Alex Perez.

