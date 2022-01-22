UFC 270 start time, TV schedule for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

The UFC 270 start time and TV schedule for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane fight card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a two-fight early preliminary card, which airs on ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

A bantamweight bout between ranked contenders Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry headlines the next set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in a highly-anticipated title unification match in the main event Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. A second title fight, a trilogy bout between flyweights Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, also highlights the main card.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales