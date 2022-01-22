UFC 270 Results: Ngannou vs. Gane

MMA Fighting has UFC 270 results for the Ngannou vs. Gane fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and live UFC 270 Twitter updates.

In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will put his title on the line against former teammate and UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face Deiveson Figueiredo for the third straight time. Moreno and Figueiredo ended in a majority draw the first time at UFC 256 and Moreno knocked submitted Figueiredo at UFC 263.

Check out UFC 270 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez