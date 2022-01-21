Mike Diamond now meets Jeremiah Wells at UFC 271

Jeremiah Wells and Mike Diamond will now collide in February.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the welterweight pairing will take place at UFC 271. The event takes place Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Eurosport was first to report the new booking.

Wells was originally slated to face Tim Means at the UFC’s Feb. 5 Fight Night event, while Diamond was booked to face Orion Cosce at UFC 271. No reasons were given as to why the changes were made.

A teammate of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Diamond signed with the UFC in July and will look to improve his pro MMA record to 4-0. The 31-year-old kickboxing standout — who has over 100 combat sports bouts to his name — has two finishes in his MMA career, and will compete for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Dimps Gillies at Eternal MMA 50 in February 2020.

Wells opened eyes with a second-round TKO win over Warlley Alves in his octagon debut at UFC Vegas 30 in June. The 35-year-old has won three straight — all finishes — and six of seven.

UFC 271 is expected to be headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.