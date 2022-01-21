 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane have final faceoff before UFC 270

By MMA Fighting Newswire
ANAHEIM — Watch UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane share their final staredown ahead of Saturday’s UFC 270 main event.

