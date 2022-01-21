Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane have final faceoff before UFC 270 By MMA Fighting Newswire Jan 21, 2022, 7:53pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter ANAHEIM — Watch UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane share their final staredown ahead of Saturday’s UFC 270 main event. Get the latest gear UFC 270 Event T-Shirt UFC 270 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal ‘Super Necessary’ T-Shirt Sean O'Malley Multi-Graphic T-Shirt Khabib Nurmagomedov Quote T-Shirt Kids' UFC Comic T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Night Men’s Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Francis Ngannou says he’s no longer interested in facing Jon Jones: ‘I’m done with that fight’ Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane all business at UFC 270 press conference staredown Jorge Masvidal can’t wait to say ‘I told you, b*tch’ after Chael Sonnen’s ‘career-ending fight’ quip Morning Report: Nate Diaz calls for UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’ and book Dustin Poirier fight, Dana White responds Francis Ngannou’s coach describes what it’s like to be hit with the champ’s ‘ungodly’ power The Great Divide: Who are the best and worst UFC commentary trios? Loading comments...
