Francis Ngannou predicts ‘explosive KO’ of Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 ‘to remind people that I’m the champion’

Francis Ngannou didn’t mince words in his final statement before UFC 270.

Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against interim champion Ciryl Gane in UFC 270’s main event on Saturday. The card takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and will serve as the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of the year.

The two heavyweights had one final staredown at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins before giving their thoughts on the highly anticipated title fight to Joe Rogan. “The Predator” made it clear that he has a point to prove, not just to his opponent, but the the fans as well — and he is looking to make another emphatic statement to do just that.

“It’s very important to defend my title and remind people that I’m the champion,” Ngannou said. “I’m gonna retain my title tomorrow night by some explosive knockout.”

For Gane, he understands what a unique opportunity he has so young in his professional mixed martial arts career.

“This is just really crazy,” Gane said. “After just three years in MMA, I did what I did, and to [get ready] and face Francis, a former teammate, I can’t wait.”

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight title for the first time against two-time opponent Deiveson Figueiredo. After fighting to an entertaining draw at UFC 256 in December 2020, Moreno dominated and submitted Figueiredo to become champion in the third round at UFC 263 this past June.

After they went face-to-face one last time, Moreno was a man of few words. Figueiredo, however, tried to rattle Moreno — much like he attempted to do at the UFC 270 press conference — and predicted he would regain the 125-pound strap.

“It’s been four months training to get to this guy with Eric and Henry,” Figueiredo stated. “Tomorrow, I’m gonna screw him over. And I hope he took good care of my belt, because that’s mine.”

Watch Moreno and Figueiredo’s final faceoff below.