UFC 270 preview show: Could this be Francis Ngannou’s UFC swan song?

Francis Ngannou is the betting underdog heading into his first title defense against Ciryl Gane, despite being on a streak of terrorizing finishes. Considering all that is going on with the champion, is there a chance Saturday is his UFC swan song?

Ngannou and Gane will compete to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday in Anaheim.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jose Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon discuss all of the drama heading into the fight, including Ngannou’s current contract issues with the UFC and his potential future in the sport, but also talk the intrigue of the actual matchup. In addition, they discuss the trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title, and more.

