UFC 270 weigh-in results: Francis Ngannou records 10-pound edge over Ciryl Gane

No one will be carrying more weight into the octagon on Saturday than heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou meets interim champion Ciryl Gane in a unification bout that headlines UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., tomorrow night and he came in at 257 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins, 10 pounds heavier than Gane (247). This is the lightest Ngannou has been since coming in at 255.5 pounds for a fight with Junior dos Santos in June 2019.

Flyweight championship co-main event competitors Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo were also on point for their trilogy bout with both fighters weighing in under the championship limit at 124 pounds. The rivals were the first two men to weigh in Friday morning, with Figueiredo stepping to the scale right after Moreno.

All 22 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, including main card fighters Michel Pereira, Andre Fialho, Cody Stamann, Said Nurmagomedov, Trevin Giles, and Michael Morales.

The UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 7 p.m. ET and video will be available on MMA Fighting.

Check out UFC 270 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou (257) vs. Ciryl Gane (247)

Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124)

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Michael Morales (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5)

Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)

Note: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman — fight is off.

Note: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain — fight is off.