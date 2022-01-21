Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall to headline UFC’s return to London in March

The UFC’s return to the United Kingdom will feature a heavyweight main event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall will headline the March 19 event at The O2 Arena in London. ESPN was first to report the matchup, citing UFC president Dana White.

Volkov bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane this past June with a victory over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 in October. The No. 6 ranked fighter on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings has won three of his last four bouts, including stoppages of Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. The 33-year-old is set to make his 12th octagon appearance.

Aspinall will fight in his home country for the first time since signing with the UFC in 2020. The No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings is one the heavyweight division’s bright up and comers, shown by earning stoppage wins in all four of his promotional appearances. The 28-year-old finished Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak during his breakout 2021 campaign.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.