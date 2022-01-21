Jessica Andrade returns to strawweight to fight Amanda Lemos at April 23 UFC event

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will cut back to 115 pounds for a clash with fellow Brazilian knockout artist Amanda Lemos, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting.

Both sides have agreed to the matchup but contracts have yet to be signed. The UFC has yet to officially announce the card and its main event.

Andrade (22-9) — currenly ranked No. 2 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings at flyweight — rebounded from a loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko with a first-round knockout over Cynthia Calvillo this past September. “Bate Estaca” holds strawweight wins over the likes of Rose Namajunas, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Claudia Gadelha.

Lemos (11-1-1) — ranked No. 9 at strawweight — is undefeated since cutting down to the division in the UFC in 2019, winning five in a row with quick knockouts over Livinha Souza and Montserrat Ruiz. In her most recent appearance in December, “Amandinha” won a close split decision over Angela Hill.