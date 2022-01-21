Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman off UFC 270

A main card bout between Brazilian middleweights Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman is off Saturday night’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim, Calif., after Vieira was forced out due to undisclosed reasons, MMA Fighting has confirmed following a report from ESPN Deportes.

The promotion is yet to announce the news and reveal which matchup will be elevated to the pay-per-view portion of the show at Honda Center. The bout is not expected to be re-scheduled for now and Turman will be paid his show money, MMA Fighting has learned.

Vieira (8-1) was looking to keep the momentum going following a third-round submission victory over Dustin Stoltzfus in July, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his third octagon finish. The jiu-jitsu wizard currently holds a 3-1 record as a UFC fighter.

Turman (17-5) won a split decision over veteran Sam Alvey in his most recent octagon appearance in August 2021, bouncing back from first-round defeats to Andrew Sanchez and Bruno Blindado.

UFC 270, which airs live on PPV, is now down to 12 bouts. Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane meet in a title unification fight in the main event, while flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time in the co-main event slot.