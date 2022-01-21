Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin in the works for UFC Columbus event in March

Welterweights Neil Magny and Max Griffin are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Columbus on March 26.

Multiple sources confirmed to MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place from both athletes, although no contracts have been issued or signed at this time. The bout was initially reported by Twitter user MagicM MMA.

The fight will serve as Magny’s first appearance since May 2021 when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Geoff Neal to move his record to 4-1 over his past five fights. His only setback during that time came via decision to Michael Chiesa while Magny also picked up notable wins over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Li Jingliang.

More recently, Magny had been pursuing a potential fight against rising star Khamzat Chimaev but it appears he won’t land that particular matchup.

Instead, Magny is expected to face Griffin, who is currently riding a three-fight win streak of his own following victories over former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit as well as knockouts over Song Kenan and Ramiz Brahimaj.

Griffin has faced a laundry list of top talent over the years, but he’s now riding the biggest win streak since joining the UFC roster in 2016.

Assuming Magny vs. Griffin is finalized, the welterweights would join a card that will be headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz as he takes on Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC’s return to Columbus for the first time in more than a decade.