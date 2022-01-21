UFC 270 weigh-in video

At the UFC 270 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Anaheim, Calif,, are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane can weigh no more than 265 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight title fight. In the co-main, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and ex-champ Deiveson Figuieredo can weigh no more than 125 pounds, the limit for their title fight.
The UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 7 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC 270 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman — fight is off.
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Charles Jourdain vs. Ilia Topuria
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles
Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
