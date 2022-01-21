UFC 270 weigh-in video

At the UFC 270 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Anaheim, Calif,, are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane can weigh no more than 265 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight title fight. In the co-main, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and ex-champ Deiveson Figuieredo can weigh no more than 125 pounds, the limit for their title fight.

The UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 270 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman — fight is off.

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Charles Jourdain vs. Ilia Topuria

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius