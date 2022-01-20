UFC Vegas 46 medical suspensions: Giga Chikadze faces indefinite suspension, Calvin Kattar potentially out 6 months

The damage could be seen clearly on Giga Chikadze’s face on Saturday. What’s not clear is when he will fight again.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 46, Chikadze lost a unanimous decision to Calvin Kattar after five hard rounds that were markedly in Kattar’s favor and according to the official list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com Chikadze is facing an indefinite suspension. He will undergo an MRI and be evaluated by a neurosurgeon sometime in the next two weeks.

Kattar did not escape Saturday’s featherweight headliner unscathed as he is potentially out for six months, pending clearance from an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor for a nasal bone fracture. In a worst case scenario, Kattar will be out of competition until July 15.

Two other UFC Vegas 46 fighters are also facing potential six-month suspensions: Rogerio Bontorin (left knee) and Charles Rosa (right knee).

UFC Vegas 46 was held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below:

Calvin Kattar: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for nasal bone fracture or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15

Giga Chikadze: Indefinite suspension, no contest or contact. Must have follow-up MRI and evaluation by neurosurgeon with a letter within two weeks.

Chase Sherman: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration above left eye

Brandon Royval: Suspended until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30 — laceration on bridge of nose

Rogerio Bontorin: Must must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor for left knee or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30

Katlyn Chookagian: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — sutures near right eye

Jennifer Maia: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — laceration on left lip

Dakota Bush: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6

Joanderson Brito: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration on left eyelid

Joseph Holmes: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration under left eye

Court McGee: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 - laceration near right eye

Ramiz Brahimaj: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — laceration above left eye

Brian Kelleher: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 - laceration above right eye

Kevin Croom: Suspended until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30 — laceration under left eye

Charles Rosa: Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6