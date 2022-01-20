Morning Report: Nate Diaz calls for UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’ and book Dustin Poirier fight, Dana White responds

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are getting tired of waiting but Dana White, it seems, is not.

Last month, Poirier lost a lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Following his defeat, Poirier began calling for a bout against Diaz, who in turn offered to fight Poirier as soon as this month. Ultimately, the fight was not booked and, at the moment, doesn’t seem close to being made. This appears to be frustrating both men as yesterday the two took to social media to renew their calls for the fight, with Diaz blaming the hold up on the UFC.

I'm gonna fight your ass — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 19, 2022

@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time pic.twitter.com/6LTkbw9Fs0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2022

The real fight game — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 19, 2022

Poirier and Diaz were originally scheduled to face each other back in 2018 but the bout fell through after Poirier suffered an injury during training camp. The two men’s roads diverged after that but now seems like the perfect time to finally re-book it. Dana White suggested as much following Poirier’s defeat to Oliveira and when asked about Diaz’s comments yesterday, White said it’s something the UFC is still interested in.

“Of course we’re interested,” White told ESPN. “This is what we do, we make fights every weekend. What happens is guys just want to jump out of nowhere and say, ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’ We have fights booked all the way up until May 2 right now. Everything is in place, everything is done, so obviously Nate Diaz will get a fight. I say this all the time, Ive been saying it for 20 years: we are contracted to fight guys three times a year. They’ve got to get fights. He’ll get a fight.”

Diaz will certainly be offered a fight but whether that fight will be against Poirier remains to be seen. Diaz is currently on the final fight of his current contract and many have suggested that the delay in booking Diaz a bout is the UFC’s desire to do the trilogy fight between Diaz and Conor McGregor to close out Diaz’s contract. McGregor is not anticipated to be back until this summer as he is still rehabbing his broken leg, and given that, White was not willing to speculate on that possible booking. Though he did admit it was possible.

“It could be, but it’s gonna depend,” White said. “I think Conor will be back this summer but I don’t know if Conor will be back this summer. That’s all gonna depend on how Conor’s leg heals and a million other things that could happen between now and summer, so to speculate is even stupid. I just stopped doing that. When Conor McGregor calls me and says, ‘I’m ready to go full bore and start training 100 percent,’ then we start talking about what’s possible for Conor.”

Diaz and McGregor first fought at UFC 202 in 2016, with Diaz pulling off a stunning upset victory that launched him into superstardom. The two rematched a few months later at UFC 202 with McGregor winning a majority decision in one of the best fights of the year. Since then, the rumored trilogy fight between the two men has remained on top of the minds of many MMA fans, and with McGregor currently on a two-fight losing skid and Diaz rumored to be eyeing a boxing match with Jake Paul once his UFC contract is completed, it makes sense that the UFC would want to close the book on that trilogy before it’s too late.

TOP STORIES

Training. Francis Ngannou reveals he accidentally knocked out Ciryl Gane in training, denies they were ever friends or teammates.

Goals. Ciryl Gane: ‘I want to fight against Jon Jones’ after beating Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

Mad. Jorge Masvidal can’t wait to say ‘I told you, b*tch’ after Chael Sonnen’s ‘career-ending fight’ quip.

MMA. Tyron Woodley prefers MMA fight with Dan Hardy, says boxing ‘would be letting him off the hook.’

Dumb. Aljamain Sterling: ‘You should do jail time for doing steroids or EPO’ in the UFC.

London. UFC announces return to London on March 19.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Embedded 3.

Top finishes from UFC 270 fighters.

Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 270.

LISTEN UP

We Got Next. Interviews with Brandon Moreno, Calvin Kattar, Mike Perry, & Cody Stamann.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Henry Cejudo.

Happy anniversary Flyweights I’m the reason why you are employed. Ps don’t forget to send me a gift. https://t.co/9XmJSsd5hm — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2022

Petr Yan.

While I’m actually fighting this two old ladies been talking too much. You know where to find me when you will have the courage to back it up pic.twitter.com/pK8gT1bdTA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 20, 2022

Marvin Vettori.

When I say that I’m just getting started I mean it to the bone.

28 years old, its just a matter of time until there won’t even be competition. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 20, 2022

Brian Kelleher.

I think April 9th would be a good next fight date for me. Where is that one ? @ufc — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 19, 2022

Kevin Holland.

Hey give cowboy Oliviera his horse back. Wtf champ. https://t.co/yJfs846ol0 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 19, 2022

Recovery.

It’s a bit early but this was the beginning of hitting a bottom I needed to find real recovery. It took me a bit over a month to really surrender but glad I finally did. Not proud of this at all but this my my story. https://t.co/pL43yqnGQD — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) January 19, 2022

Damn.

Crazy stat I uncovered: Calvin Kattar has absorbed more sig. strikes in his last two bouts (573) than 93% of all fighters in their ENTIRE UFC careers. ALL FIGHTERS, as in everybody who has ever fought in the octagon since 1993. In ALL of their UFC fights total. Insanity. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 19, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Moreno

Figueiredo vote view results 73% Moreno (420 votes)

26% Figueiredo (149 votes) 569 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.