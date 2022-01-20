Between the Links, Live Edition: Ngannou vs. Gane, Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3, Kattar’s big win, more

Could Francis Ngannou have too much on his mind ahead of his first heavyweight title defense?

That storyline is discussed on this week’s Between the Links ahead of Ngannou’s main event bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 this Saturday.

In addition, the panel talks the trilogy fight for the flyweight championship between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, the UFC’s first pay-per-view event under the new price increase, Calvin Kattar’s incredible bounce back win against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46 and where that puts him in title contention, the ongoing battle between Dana White and Henry Cejudo, and much more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, along with UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher fresh off of his victory over Kevin Croom this past Saturday at the APEX.

Watch the show live at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.