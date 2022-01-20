We Got Next: Brandon Moreno, Calvin Kattar, Mike Perry, and Cody Stamann

Brandon Moreno is staying his extremely humble self ahead of the first title defense this Saturday.

The UFC flyweight champion kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next (4:11) to preview his third bout with Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 270, talks how life has changed since becoming champion, admitting he was worried about taking the foot off the gas now that he’s gotten to the top of the mountain and how his approach to this camp reassured him that won’t happen, Figueiredo changing camps ahead of the fight, feeling like he’ll send his multi-time opponent to the bantamweight division, and Michael Jordan’s recent influence on him.

Calvin Kattar (23:32) recaps his big win over Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Vegas 46, gives his reaction to me picking against him ahead of the bout, discusses Chikadze’s talking prior to the bout making him look much better, whether or not he’d be ready if needed for UFC 273 if something happens to the targeted featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, and being a role model.

Cody Stamann (44:26) previews his UFC 270 matchup with Said Nurmagomedov this Saturday, talks entering a fight for the first time on a losing streak and if there’s any pressure that he’s feeling, being a sizable underdog heading into the UFC’s first PPV event of the year, the Detroit Urban Survival Training guy, and his predictions for the two title fights on Saturday.

Finally, Mike Perry (1:17:29) discusses his BKFC debut against Julian Lane at Knucklemania 2 on Feb. 19, his side of the altercation with Lane at the BKFC Tampa event, his upset win at Triller Triad Combat in November, his current relationship with the media, and states his case as to why he should be next for Jake Paul.

