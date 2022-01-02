Jake Paul escalates war of words with Dana White: ‘One of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf*ckers that I’ve ever seen’

Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White shows no signs of slowing down.

“The Problem Child” continued his war of words with White on Sunday, following a couple of intense exchanges over social media this weekend. Paul challenged the UFC president to raise fighter pay and provide long-term health care for his roster, vowing that he would end his own budding boxing career and step into the octagon with Jorge Masvidal if White accepted these terms. He also wants to see White drug-tested for the next decade.

White responded later, repeating his previous claim that Paul is a steroid user, questioning whether Paul wrote his statement himself, and adding that he doesn’t believe Paul is a pay-per-view draw among other insults.

Paul has since issued a response in which he blasts White for not addressing his specific points.

“Long story short, you address nothing that I said,” Paul said on Instagram. “I accepted your challenge. I said I would fight MMA. I said that I would retire from boxing and you avoided all of that sh*t. … It shows that you are in a corner. You’re a dog in a corner trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I’ve put you through. Everybody sees it and what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is that I’m trying to change the sport forever and you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf*ckers that I’ve ever seen and everybody else needs you, Dana. I’m the only person that doesn’t need you and I don’t give a f*ck about you but all these people, all your fighters, all of them, they can’t say sh*t ‘cause you’ll just bench them. You met your maker. I’m not gonna stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen.”

“The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add health care for your fighters because you don’t give a f*ck about them and you’re too much of a greedy b*tch to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives,” he continued. “It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points.”

Paul reiterated that he would welcome a fight with Masvidal in MMA, though he disagreed that Masvidal is a legitimate pay-per-view attraction, claiming that his mother is a bigger draw than the UFC’s “BMF” champion.

“You have been caught with cocaine and hookers every other week,” Paul said. “And you think that, like, with all the money that you have, like, ‘billionaire’ or some sh*t, that you would get some f*cking Botox ‘cause your forehead looks like a motherf*cking GPS Google Map. Like, all the lines in it and sh*t.

“And you say Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar. Let’s go to his last Instagram post, 5,000 likes or 10,000 likes or some sh*t. Do you realize that my mom Pam gets more likes than your pay-per-view superstars?”

Regarding White wanting to see Paul tested for steroids, Paul welcomed the challenge, calling himself “a fat b*tch.” He then turned the question back on White and suggested that White’s accusations are based on the fact that Paul was able to knock out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren.

“I don’t do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions than ‘This kid does steroids,’” Paul said, later adding, “If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. You won’t do it though, will you?”

Paul also leaped to the defense of his manager Nakisa Bidarian, a former employee of White’s that was also mentioned in White’s most recent retort to the YouTube star. In doing so, he also made sure to take a few more personal shots at White.

“Men lie, women lie, Dana White lies, numbers don’t,” Paul said. “You want to talk sh*t about my manager, who is the CFO of your company that helped you sell it to Endeavor for four billion dollars?

“You’re just a jealous, ugly f*ck. You don’t know what true happiness is. You’re the definition of a f*cking unhappy billionaire who thought that money was gonna make their lives better. I feel bad for you.”