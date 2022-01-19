PFL Challenger Series debuts Feb. 18 on Fubo Sports Network

The PFL’s talent development event kicks off next month at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., with fighters battling for a spot in the next $1 million tournament.

The PFL on Wednesday announced the debut of the PFL Challenger Series, set to take place Feb. 18 and air on Fubo Sports Network. The first event features light heavyweight up-and-comers with LFA double-champ Josh Silveira among a reported 500 applicants for the Season 4 tournament in 2022.

One winner per week from the Challenger Series will be selected for the upcoming tournament with a total of eight fighters earning contracts. The format loosely mirrors the UFC’s Contender Series, which doesn’t cap UFC contracts handed out for impressive performances.

“The Challenger Series is a first-of-its-kind MMA competition where fighters from all backgrounds and experiences get a shot to prove themselves in front of a panel of combat sports legends and global icons,” state Ray Sefo, PFL president, in a press release. “I’m excited to get to Orlando to evaluate these talented athletes who will put it all on the line to live out their dreams of becoming a world champion.”

In addition to Silveira, seven other fighters will compete at the Feb. 18 event: Alexander Poppeck (12-3); Mohamed Juma (8-2); Taylor Johnson (7-3); Simeon Powell (4-0); Joao Paulo Fagundes (7-0); and Bruce Souto (14-3). The full fight card will be released shortly.

Fubo Sports Network can be watched for free on the following platforms: LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs, and XUMO or via cable subscription packages.