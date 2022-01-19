The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Ilia Topuria, and Eric Nicksick

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC featherweight standout Ilia Topuria opens the show to break down his UFC 270 meeting with Charles Jourdain.

1:30 p.m. Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick joins us to talk about Saturday’s heavyweight title unifier between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

2 p.m.: Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show to update us on his next move in combat sports.

2:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani break down the best bets for UFC 270.

3 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

3:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal returns to the show to talk about his UFC 272 headliner against Colby Covington.

For more episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.