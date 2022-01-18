Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak moved to UFC 272

The heavyweight matchup between Greg Hardy and Sergey Spivak is headed to UFC 272.

The UFC announced the switch on Tuesday, four days after Hardy revealed a bad finger injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 270 on Saturday.

Hardy originally was slated to meet Aleksei Oleinik in Anaheim, Calif., but Oleinik was forced to withdraw from the event. Spivak, who defeated Oleinik in a previous outing, stepped in for the submission ace for the second time following his UFC debut in 2019 against Walt Harris.

UFC 272 is headlined by a welterweight non-title fight between rivals and top draws Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The event takes place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Former NFLer Hardy has fallen short in his most recent pair of outings, suffering knockout losses in fights against Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa. Spivak was stopped by Tom Aspinall in his most recent octagon appearance.