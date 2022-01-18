Zviad Lazishvili suspended nine months for failed drug test in UFC debut

UFC bantamweight Zviad Lazishvili received a nine-month suspension on Tuesday for a failed drug test in relation to his UFC debut against Jonathan Martinez, the Nevada Athletic Commission announced.

Lazishvili, 30, tested positive for the anti-estrogen agent clomiphene in an in-competition drug test ahead of his October 23 bout against Martinez, which he lost via unanimous decision. In addition to receiving a nine-month suspension, Lazishvili was also fined 15 percent of his $12,000 fight purse — $1,800 — as well as $326 in prosecution fees.

The suspension is retroactive to the date of Lazishvili’s failed test, meaning the Georgian bantamweight will be able to fight again on July 24.

Lazishvili (13-1) rode a 13-fight winning streak into his UFC debut against Martinez before suffering the first professional loss of his career.

A highly-touted bantamweight prospect, Lazishvili’s career on the regional scene culminated in a first-round submission of Ricky Steele in September 2020 that captured Lazishvili the LFA bantamweight title.