Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima on tap for April 16 UFC event

The UFC’s April schedule has added an exciting welterweight matchup.

Miguel Baeza and Dhiego Lima will square off at the UFC’s April 16 event at a location and venue yet to be announced. Sources with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the booking to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Best Fight Picks. Lima subsequently revealed the pairing on social media.

Both fighters will look to snap a two-fight skid in one of the UFC’s loaded divisions.

After a 10-0 start to his pro career, Baeza dropped a hard-fought unanimous decision to Santiago Ponzinibbio in one of 2021’s most entertaining bouts at UFC Vegas 28. “Caramel Thunder” returned to the octagon in November and was stopped in the third round by Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 42.

Lima entered 2021 on a three-fight winning streak before dropping a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad at UFC 258 in February. The 31-year-old went on to face Matt Brown at UFC Vegas 29 and was knocked out by a vicious right hand in the second round.

Lima is currently 3-4 since returning to the UFC after earning a slot in the finals during the comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2017.