Fighter vs. Writer: Rashad Evans explains his decision to fight again, talks Jon Jones’ chances at heavyweight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss his return from retirement, why he called it a career in the first place, and what led to his decision to fight again.

Evans addresses how long his comeback may actually last as he approaches Friday’s return fight at Eagle FC 44 at 42 years of age, and also gives his thoughts on the current reign of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, whether Usman has surpassed Georges St-Pierre as the greatest of all-time in the division, Jon Jones’ upcoming move to heavyweight, and whether Jones can become champion there after his long reign on top of the 205-pound division.

All of that and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. the Writer

