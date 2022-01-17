 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 270 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I knew he was a joke’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the first episode of UFC 270 Embedded, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo train, Ciryl Gane plays some video games and golfs, Figueiredo gets his hair done, and Francis Ngannou takes a shot at Ciryl Gane.

