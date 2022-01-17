Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 270 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I knew he was a joke’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jan 17, 2022, 10:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the first episode of UFC 270 Embedded, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo train, Ciryl Gane plays some video games and golfs, Figueiredo gets his hair done, and Francis Ngannou takes a shot at Ciryl Gane. Get the latest gear UFC 269 Event T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week T-Shirt Women’s UFC 269 Event T-Shirt UFC Lightning Bolt T-Shirt Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira T-Shirt Dustin Poirier ‘The Diamond’ T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves UFC Authentic Fight Night Men’s Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Giga Chikadze fires back at ‘cheap f*ck’ Korean Zombie following loss to Calvin Kattar Missed Fists: Referee stuffs intruder attempting to stop man vs. woman fight Conor McGregor fires shot at fellow former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, Cejudo responds to ‘double chump’ Morning Report: Giga Chikadze still confident following Calvin Kattar loss: ‘If I would fight with this guy 10 times, 9 I would win’ Miesha Tate clarifies stance on fighters having OnlyFans accounts, apologizes to anybody offended Robert Whittaker reveals how ‘anger and hate’ towards Israel Adesanya ruined him in their first fight Loading comments...
