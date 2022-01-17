UFC 270 commentary team set: Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik to call first PPV of 2022

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022 will be joined by some familiar voices.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with a UFC official that veteran color commentator Joe Rogan, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, and longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik will work the commentary desk this Saturday at UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The team is the same that handled the call for the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2021, UFC 269. It will also be the third consecutive pay-per-view to feature Rogan at the desk. The popular podcast host was unavailable for four pay-per-views last year due to other obligations, which included his comedy tour.

Rogan was on the desk at UFC 260 in March, when Francis Ngannou — one half of Saturday’s main event — captured the UFC heavyweight title with a stunning second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic. Ngannou faces interim champion Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270.

Gane defeated Derrick Lewis by third-round knockout to claim his interim title at UFC 265 in July, with both Anik and Cormier at the desk for that occasion.