Yaroslav Amosov defends Bellator title against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London on May 13

A huge welterweight title fight is coming to London.

Bellator announced Monday that Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) will defend his 170-pound title against Michael “Venom” Page (20-1) in the main event of Bellator London on May 13 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

This will be the first title defense for Amosov, who won the title in June with a unanimous decision win over Douglas Lima. The Ukrainian star — currently No. 7 at welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is undefeated in 26 pro bouts, including a 7-0 mark inside the Bellator cage.

The No. 15-ranked Page recently avenged a 2019 knockout loss to Lima with a narrow split-decision win over the three-time champion at Bellator 267. That is the lone loss of Page’s pro career and he has since rebounded with six straight wins, four of those by KO/TKO. Page will once again be competing in front of a home crowd after defeating Lima in London in October.