Morning Report: Giga Chikadze still confident following Calvin Kattar loss: ‘If I would fight with this guy 10 times, 9 I would win’

This past Saturday, Giga Chikadze took on Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Vegas 46. and was a rough night in the office for him. Kattar battered Chikadze for the better part of 25 minutes, taking home a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44, and upending Chikadze’s plans to launch himself into a title shot with a win. But despite the obvious setback to his ambitions, Chikadze remains optimistic about his future in the UFC.

“It is what it is,” Chikadze said on a Facebook Live he did after the fight. “It was not my day but it’s okay. Sometimes it happens, sh*t. It was a good fight. My opponent showed up good, I made mistake...

“I’m gonna recover a little bit, guys. I know you guys are following my journey, and this is a part of the journey. When I signed up for the sport, I knew this was a part (of it). I f*cked up last night but it’s all good. It’s a journey. I’m learning from this and next time I’m gonna come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents. I’m gonna learn a lot from this one, trust me on that.”

While Chikadze did lose convincingly, it wasn’t all bad for the Georgian fighter. The bout won Fight of the Night honors, had fellow fighters praising the efforts of both men, and will potentially be in the Fight of the Year conversation at the end of 2022. As far as losses go, that’s one of the easier ones to swallow, and only a few years into his full-time MMA career, Chikadze still has plenty of upside in the sport, especially with the sheer amount of confidence he has in himself.

“I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, 9 I would win,” Chikadze said. “That would be the one I would lose and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistake and I’m paying now with it. It’s all good. Guys, I’m unbreakable. Remember this sh*t, Georgians always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the f*cking end.”

The loss is the first in Chikadze’s UFC career, with the former Glory kickboxer having gone 7-0 in the organization prior to facing Kattar. His overall MMA record stands at 14-3.

TOP STORIES

Results. Calvin Kattar batters Giga Chikadze, takes unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 46.

FOTY. Dana White on ‘absolute war’ Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze: ‘That’s the way to start the year’.

145. Giga Chikadze fires back at ‘cheap f*ck’ Korean Zombie following loss to Calvin Kattar.

Odd. Katlyn Chookagian hits free agency after revealing UFC declined to offer new contract before latest win.

Claims. Jake Paul says he made more than $40 million from his boxing career in 2021.

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 46 Post Show.

UFC Vegas 46 Post-Fight Press Conference.

UFC 270 Countdown.

Bellator champions 2021 Year in Review, Part 2.

The end of Kamaru Usman’s trip to Nigeria.

LISTEN UP

On to the Next One. Matches to make following UFC Vegas 46.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Respect.

Peer review.

This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!!#UFCVegas46 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 16, 2022

That fight further reinforces my belief that Max and Volk are currently leagues above even the next guy in the division — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) January 16, 2022

After watching Calvin Kattar last night makes you wonder just how good is max Holloway — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) January 16, 2022

Ouch.

Henry Cejudo still banging his head against this wall.

Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? https://t.co/xdfPUZxwDM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

And Cejudo beefing with Conor McGregor (Conor’s Tweets were lost to the delete button).

What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas. https://t.co/IYISReW51v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

He wouldn’t even finish shining my size 5 1/2 shoe because he would gas out. https://t.co/JaD49gBtwD — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 17, 2022

And Khamzat is doing . . . something.

Maximum Poland.

My favorite form of regeneration. . pic.twitter.com/3yUDjD5VFQ — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 16, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jack Della Maddalena (10-2) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-0); UFC 270, Jan. 22.

Andrei Arlovski (30-20, 2 NC) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-6); UFC 271, Feb. 12.

Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs. Brandon Jenkins (15-8); UFC Fight Night, Apr. 16.

Clay Guida (37-21) vs. Claudio Puelles (11-2); UFC Fight Night, Apr. 23.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll If Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze fought 10 times, how would it go? Giga would win 9 out of 10.

Giga would win more than he’d lose.

Giga would lose more than he’d win.

Please don’t do that to Giga. vote view results 0% Giga would win 9 out of 10. (1 vote)

5% Giga would win more than he’d lose. (13 votes)

39% Giga would lose more than he’d win. (88 votes)

54% Please don’t do that to Giga. (121 votes) 223 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.