The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, Miesha Tate, Michael Page, and Calvin Kattar

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.
1 p.m. ET: I’ll discuss the UFC’s first event of the year and more around the combat sports world.
1:15 p.m. - Miesha Tate will discuss her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy in May.
1:40 p.m. - Calvin Kattar takes a look back at his bloody main event against Giga Chikadze and what he wants next.
2:05 p.m. - UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will discuss his upcoming rematch with Petr Yan that was recently moved back to UFC 273.
2:30 p.m. - Michael Page will discuss his newly announced Bellator welterweight title shot against champion Yaroslav Amosov.
3 p.m. - GC will look back at his best bets from UFC Vegas 46.
3:30 - Ric’s Picks will take a closer look at at the news and social media in MMA.
4 p.m. - UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will discuss his upcoming title defense against Chan Sung Jung and more.
