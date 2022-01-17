Conor McGregor fires shot at fellow former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, Cejudo responds to ‘double chump’

Conor McGregor decided to take a dig at Henry Cejudo on Sunday.

McGregor and Cejudo have both put themselves in the UFC history books as simultaneous two-division champions throughout their storied careers. “The Notorious” took to social media to fire the first shot at Cejudo — which of course got a response.

“Henry Cejuda is a little fart,” McGregor said.

Cejudo responded with a split screen of McGregor being choked by Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling the Irishman a “double chump,” while referring to himself as a double champ.

It didn’t end there as Cejudo went for a second attempt to get the attention of the biggest star in the sport.

What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas. https://t.co/IYISReW51v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

“What do you know bout farting? You always run out of gas,” Cejudo stated.

Cejudo, a former flyweight and bantamweight champion, has found himself in the news lately as he’s been going back and forth with UFC president Dana White. After Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his targeted trilogy fight with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo raised his hand while seeking to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

White felt that request didn’t make sense since Cejudo announced his retirement following a second-round finish of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. The title shot ultimately went to “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.