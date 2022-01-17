On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 46

How close is Calvin Kattar to a UFC featherweight title shot after his bounce back win over Giga Chikadze, and what fight could get him over that hump?

That question is discussed on the first matchmaking edition of On To the Next One for 2022 following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46 event. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Chikadze, Jake Collier, Brandon Royval, Katlyn Chookagian, Viacheslav Borshchev, Bill Algeo, and more.

