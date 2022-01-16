Giga Chikadze fires back at ‘cheap f*ck’ Korean Zombie following loss to Calvin Kattar

Giga Chikadze wasn’t thrilled Chan Sung Jung took a shot at him following his UFC Vegas 46 loss.

Chikadze dropped a lopsided unanimous decision to Calvin Kattar in the UFC’s first main event of 2022 on Saturday night, but showed tremendous heart and toughness throughout the 25 minute battle. When the final horn sounded, multiple fighters in and out of the featherweight division responded, including “The Korean Zombie,” whom Chikadze called the “easiest” fight in the division after it was revealed he would replace Max Holloway for the next title shot against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273.

Early Sunday morning, Chikadze took to his Instagram stories and reacted to the loss, while firing back at Jung.

“Thank you my real supporters! I love you all and owe you a [speedy] comeback. [There’s a] lot of fake people around, but that’s okay.

“Also, f*ck you Korean Zombie! Be happy with someone’s loss you cheap f*ck.”

Chikadze suffered the first loss of his octagon career, and his nine-fight overall win streak came to an end. Jung gets his chance to become champion following a dominant decision win over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Vegas 29 this past June.