Calvin Kattar, Giga Chikadze share photo at hospital after bloody war at UFC Vegas 46

There was nothing but respect between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze following a five-round war in UFC Vegas 46’s main event.

Following a battle that saw the featherweights trade more than 280 combined strikes, Kattar and Chikadze were immediately transported to a local Las Vegas hospital for precautionary reasons rather than forcing either stick around for the post-fight press conference.

That’s where Chikadze snapped a photo alongside Kattar as they shared a moment for their Fight of the Night duel, which won each man an extra $50,000 in bonus money.

According to statistics provided by the UFC, Kattar landed 144 significant strikes and 157 strikes over 25 minutes, which led to a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Meanwhile, Chikadze may have lost, but he still make a strong account of himself with 128 significant strikes landed in the fight.

Kattar reciprocated with a remark of “respect” when responding to the photo.

It’s unclear at this time if either fighter suffered any significant injuries, although both athletes left the octagon under their own power on Saturday night following the first UFC main event of 2022 and a fight that will undoubtedly be remembered when the year-end awards are handed out.