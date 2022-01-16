Jake Paul says he made more than $40 million from his boxing career in 2021

It’s no wonder Jake Paul has quickly become the hottest ticket in boxing after a very successful 2021 campaign.

As part of a series counting down the highest paid YouTube stars for the year, Forbes placed Paul No. 2 overall, estimating the 24-year-old social influencer ranked in $40 million from his boxing career along with an additional $5 million earned from his videos, endorsements and other business ventures.

While promoters such as Triller and Showtime, who worked with Paul over the past year, don’t release full financial disclosures on athletes payouts, “The Problem Child” revealed the $40 million figure was actually a little bit lower than his actual income in 2021.

“So my dad called me today and asked if the numbers that were reported today were inflated,” Paul wrote on his Instagram account. “[He said] ’I knew you made close to that, but did you really make that?’ The answer was, ‘Yes, dad and in fact the numbers are slightly low.’ Mind you, I don’t lie to my dad and he knows everything about my life. Even my brother thought the numbers were lower (according to my dad’s [conversation] with him).

“A lot of times Forbes inflates the number made. In 2018 when I made the list, I made $17 million and they reported $22 million I believe. On this day, they are actually behind, and the numbers are actually low. Most celebs would say, ‘Thank the Lord I’m so blessed,’ but I say any regular motherf*cker could do this sh*t if you a sicko and ready to die for your cause.”

Paul, 24, certainly made the most of his year with three high-profile fights, including his first 2021 appearance when he made short work of former UFC fighter Ben Askren with a vicious first-round knockout.

That fight came under the Triller banner but Paul then inked a multi-fight deal with Showtime to allow the Viacom-owned network to take over as his promoter.

In September, Paul earned a split decision win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a highly publicized bout that took place in Cleveland. The total pay-per-view sales for that card reportedly reached near 500,000 buys.

Then in December, Paul returned for a rematch with Woodley and delivered one of the most devastating finishes of the year, blasting Woodley with a shot that sent him crashing face-first to the canvas in the sixth round.

It’s unknown at this time when Paul will return in 2022, but considering the kind of money he made the previous year, it’s likely opponents will be chomping at the bit for the chance to face him.