UFC Vegas 46 post-fight show: Is Calvin Kattar a title contender after battering Giga Chikadze?

Calvin Kattar silenced all of the critics with a dominant performance in the UFC’s first main event of 2022.

Kattar returned to the octagon after a year layoff to batter Giga Chikadze and hand the Georgian standout his first UFC loss in the headliner of UFC Vegas. Did the victory put the New England Cartel fighter in featherweight championship contention?

That question is discussed, along with other notable storylines from Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon.

Watch the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight show in the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.