UFC Vegas 46 bonuses: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze easy call for ‘Fight of the Night’

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze’s slugfest was an easy call when post-fight bonuses were handed out at UFC Vegas 46.

The five-round slugfest was rightfully awarded “Fight of the Night” after Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, with Kattar and Chikadze both set to take home an additional $50,000 for their gutsy performances.

Kattar, who’d been sidelined since a brutal loss one year ago against Max Holloway, returned with a vengeance, outworking a tough Chikadze over five rounds to earn a sweep on judges’ scorecards.

With Saturday’s event heavy on decisions, “Performance of the Night” bonus-winners picked up extra $50,000 checks by process of elimination. One went to Jake Collier, who stopped Chase Sherman via first-round submission in the night’s co-main event.

Earlier on the main card, Viacheslav Borshchev stopped Dakota Bush with a body shot in the first round and captured the other “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Here is the list of bonus winners at UFC Vegas 46: