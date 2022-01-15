Watch Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 46’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Vegas 46 took place Jan. 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Featherweights Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in a five-round main event, which aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
Welcome back @CalvinKattar— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | Main Event LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/3pSWMTglzi
Going for a 10th win in a row— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ @Giga_Chikadze | #UFCVegas46 ] pic.twitter.com/rH1D1pSEHU
The first main event of 2022 !— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/qX0SZvuNIv
Things are getting early— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/dINDqQGkbG
A big grappling round, just like everyone predicted— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/XsCehR2JEX
Non stop offense from both men in round 2️⃣— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/IPAw8e0xmw
The output for both men is RIDICULOUS— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/0MKEDWvxSU
Emptying what's left in the gas tank ⛽️— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/vcIJfucPRq
Educated elbows from @CalvinKattar pic.twitter.com/fGsYuz3eXr— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
SPINNING ELBOW— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ @CalvinKattar | #UFCVegas46 ] pic.twitter.com/UicHyzumpO
THAT's HOW YOU MAKE A STATEMENT— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
[ @CalvinKattar | #UFCVegas46 ] pic.twitter.com/yJciqlt9Dy
No word's necessary!— UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022
What a performance by @CalvinKattar #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/w4cLRMnGBt
For more on Kattar vs. Chikadze, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.
