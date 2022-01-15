 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Chikadze Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 46’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 46 took place Jan. 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Featherweights Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze squared off in a five-round main event, which aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Kattar vs. Chikadze, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

