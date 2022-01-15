UFC Vegas 46 video: Jake Collier bloodies Chase Sherman, finishes with rear-naked choke in first round

The first submission of 2022 locked in by @JakeCollier88 [ #UFCVegas46 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/auIRm9M5pN

Jake Collier always likes a knockout but he had no problem using a submission to finish Chase Sherman in the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event.

Following some huge exchanges on the feet, Collier ended up securing a takedown, which led to some nasty ground-and-pound that left Sherman bloodied on the canvas. From there, Collier moved to secure a rear naked choke, which forced Sherman to tap out with the end of the fight coming at just 2:26 into the first round.

After losing a razor-close split decision in his last outing, Collier had no desire to let the judges get involved on Saturday night.

“Don’t let it go to the judges,” Collier said after the win. “I just wanted to come out and kill.”

There was no feeling out process between the heavyweights with Collier marching forward and swinging huge hooks as he looked for the knockout. In return, Sherman stayed patient with his counter striking and that allowed him to crack Collier with a couple of stiff shots including a nasty uppercut during one exchange.

Just when it looked like Collier might be rattled, he stuffed a kick, dragged the fight down to the canvas and Sherman never got up again.

As soon as the fight hit the floor, Collier began dropping down some brutal punches and elbows that opened a cut on Sherman’s head as he was just trying to survive the onslaught. In an attempt to move out of the way of those strikes falling on his head, Sherman rolled but that allowed Collier to take the back and secure the submission.

It didn’t take long for Sherman to know there was no escaping the choke and he tapped the canvas with Collier earning his fifth win inside the octagon.

Afterwards, Collier turned his attention to a former UFC heavyweight champion while also answering a callout from fellow heavyweight Justin Tafa on social media.

“[Andrei] Arlovski and Sherman had a war and I just smoked him in the first round,” Collier said. “Why don’t you give me that old dog?

“If [Justin Tafa] can make weight, that would be cool. Let’s get it on, big man.”