UFC Vegas 46 in Tweets: Fighters react to Calvin Kattar’s bloody war with Giga Chikadze

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Chikadze Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the first UFC main event of 2022, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze reminded fans what they were missing in a five-round slugfest that put up an early contender for “Fight of the Year” at UFC Vegas 46.

One year removed from a brutal loss to ex-champ Max Holloway, Kattar dominated Chikadze from bell to bell, walking through brutal punches and kicks to beat the decorated kickboxer at his own game. Chikadze proved himself a tough customer at featherweight, but Kattar showed he is still a viable contender at 145 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 46 main card.

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman

Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito

