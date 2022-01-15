UFC Vegas 46 in Tweets: Fighters react to Calvin Kattar’s bloody war with Giga Chikadze

In the first UFC main event of 2022, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze reminded fans what they were missing in a five-round slugfest that put up an early contender for “Fight of the Year” at UFC Vegas 46.

One year removed from a brutal loss to ex-champ Max Holloway, Kattar dominated Chikadze from bell to bell, walking through brutal punches and kicks to beat the decorated kickboxer at his own game. Chikadze proved himself a tough customer at featherweight, but Kattar showed he is still a viable contender at 145 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 46 main card.

What a fight #UFCVegas46 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 16, 2022

That was stupid fun — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 16, 2022

Kattar’s elbows — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 16, 2022

Wow that’s how u comeback after a long layoff — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 16, 2022

That was a great fight! Way to start the year @ufc — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2022

Goodness. Kattar is one of my favorite to watch. Always crisp and technical. Always game. Heart and swagger. #UFCvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

Fight of the year contender #UFCVegas46 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) January 16, 2022

Kattar vs yair or Ortega would be fire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 16, 2022

What a spectacular job by Collier, very good boxing, takedown, ground and pound and submission #UFCVegas46 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 16, 2022

Didn’t know 202020 was a year but fuck it raw dog baby hahah — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 16, 2022

I donno how long royvol plans on fighting but 202020 is a long way always. I guess raw dogging keeps you young — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 16, 2022

Royval reminds me of a Tony Ferguson in his prime. Crazy grappling tranasitions, non stop movement, and not the most technical on the feet but just trying to cause damage at all costs. Dude is nasty! — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) January 16, 2022

Royval is one of my faves @brandonroyval #ufcvegas46 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 16, 2022

The ladies threw down! Good fight #UFCVegas46 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) January 16, 2022

Impeccable Chookagian who took the fight from start to finish, good boxing and distance management #UFCVegas46 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 16, 2022

Woaaah damn what a finish! #UFCVegas46 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) January 16, 2022

What a spectacular ko by Borshchev !!! that I wasn't having a good time #UFCVegas46 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 16, 2022

Borschev prosto borschanul today https://t.co/5wdzg9gI6V — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 16, 2022

Love me a beautiful body shot finish! #UFCVegas46 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) January 16, 2022