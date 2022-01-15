UFC Vegas 46 video: Viacheslav Borshchev demolishes Dakota Bush with brutal body shot

Viacheslav Borshchev Borshchev has officially earned the first finish in the UFC in 2022.

In a night filled with decisions, Borshchev delivered a devastating knockout in the opening round after he blasted Dakota Bush with a body shot that helped the Contender Series veteran secure his first win inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 46.

The stoppage came at 3:47 in the first round with Borshchev getting the TKO victory.

“Of course I’m happy,” Borshchev said following the win. “The hard work paid off finally. I’m pretty good with the liver shot. It was cool. Short, right to the body. I love it.”

It was actually Bush who started putting damage on Borshchev in the first exchange as he unloaded with a flurry of strikes and also looked to take advantage of any position he got on the ground. Bush even managed to take the back at one point but Borshchev just refused to go away.

That tenacity paid off as Borshchev got back to his feet and then started coming after Bush with that same level of aggression.

After firing off a couple of hard shots, Borshchev pushed Bush back to the cage where he put together the fight finishing combination. The Russian unleashed a right hand followed by a hellacious left to the body that sounded like a thunderclap in the UFC Apex and Bush immediately crumbled to the ground.

Borshchev threw a few more hammerfists for good measure as Bush just covered up as the referee rushed into stop the fight.

Following a knockout to earn his contract, Borshchev proved his worth on Saturday night with another highlight reel finish as he moves to 6-1 in his career and more importantly 1-0 in the UFC.