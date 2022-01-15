UFC Vegas 46 results: Bill Algeo outstrikes Joanderson Brito to secure unanimous decision victory

Bill Algeo showed an impressive striking arsenal over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision over Joanderson Brito to kick off the main card at UFC Vegas 46.

While Brito was marching forward throughout the fight, Algeo used his reach and a strong counterstriking to ultimately outland the Brazilian over the course of 15 minutes in the octagon. When it was over, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 with Algeo getting the win to get back on track following a loss in his last outing in May 2021.

“Listen I could see that stuff coming from a mile away,” Algeo said about Brito’s aggressive game plan.

Looking to set the tone early, Brito wasted no time closing the distance and bringing Algeo down to the ground where he looked to apply his grappling game. Algeo’s attempts to get back to the feet backfired after Brito actually lifted him into the air, carried him around the octagon before bringing the fight crashing back to the canvas.

From there, Brito was quick to advance and take the back but Algeo exploded out of a bad position and ended up reversing roles on the ground to escape. Still, Algeo spent most of the time in the opening round playing defense, which led to him pushing the pace on Brito as soon as he was given a little bit more room to work.

Algeo was definitely connecting with the better strikes while also shutting down the constant takedown attempts from Brito. As Brito’s gas tank started to fade, Algeo really took over with his accuracy and output.

As the fight moved into the final round, Algeo’s pace was really starting pay dividends as his long jab and consistent striking attack really started to wear on Brito. With just 30 seconds remaining, Algeo took Brito to the ground where he started to unload elbows to the head as he sought to secure the victory.

The win moves Algeo to 3-2 in the UFC as he will undoubtedly look to start building momentum with this performance as he moves forward in 2022.