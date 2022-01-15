Dana White gives update on the UFC’s potential return to London in 2022

While it appears that the UFC has a date in mind for the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom, Dana White isn’t ready to officially spill the beans just yet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC hasn’t held an event in the U.K. since March 2019, the card capped off by Jorge Masvidal’s vicious knockout of Darren Till that began an incredible year for the “BMF” champion. As of now, all signs are pointing to the UFC returning to the O2 Arena in London on March 19, although the promotion has yet to make that announcement.

According to White, plans shall be revealed soon, but he is confident enough to say that London will be getting an event in 2022.

“We will be coming to London,” White told BT Sport. “We will come to London and we have some big things coming to the U.K. over the next couple of years. I’m really excited about it.”

“I hope in the next couple of weeks [there will be an announcement]. I’d like to announce in the next couple of weeks that we’re coming back to the U.K., that we’re gonna go to the O2 and put on a great show for you guys.”

The UFC train only took a brief hiatus since the pandemic began, but they haven’t been able to travel globally like they have in the past.

This year, White feels they will be able to not only head back to the U.K., but other parts of the globe as well.

“I feel like a lot of this silliness is starting to go away, I think common sense is starting to prevail finally, and I’m hoping that this year we’re gonna come to the U.K.,” White told BT Sport. “We are gonna go to other cities we haven’t been to in a long time. Hopefully [there’s] more out of the country events, so I’m hoping that ‘22 is gonna be the year. I’m feeling it.”