UFC Vegas 46 live blog: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

This is the UFC Vegas 46 live blog for Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze, the featherweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The 145-pound bout features Kattar, the No. 10 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against No. 8 ranked Chikadze. A 33-year-old native of Massachusetts, Kattar hasn’t fought since his brutal decision loss to Max Holloway in January 2021, in which Holloway set numerous UFC striking records for the damage he inflicted on Kattar. The setback snapped a two-fight win streak for Kattar, which counted wins over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens. Chikadze, on the other hand, is a perfect 7-0 in his UFC career. A 33-year-old former kickboxer, Chikadze has cashed “Performance of the Night” bonuses in each of his last three fights for knockouts of Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson, and Edson Barboza.

