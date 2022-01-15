UFC Vegas 46 Results: Kattar vs. Chikadze

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 46 results for the Kattar vs. Chikadze event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 46 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Calvin Kattar returns for the first time since January 2021 to take on red-hot featherweight contender Giga Chikadze, who has won all seven of his UFC bouts, highlighted by a trio of consecutive knockouts over Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson, and Edson Barboza. Kattar was on a two-fight win streak before losing in a brutal war against Max Holloway in his most recent appearance.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze
Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier
Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett
Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom
