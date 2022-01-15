UFC Vegas 46 Results: Kattar vs. Chikadze

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 46 results for the Kattar vs. Chikadze event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 46 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar returns for the first time since January 2021 to take on red-hot featherweight contender Giga Chikadze, who has won all seven of his UFC bouts, highlighted by a trio of consecutive knockouts over Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson, and Edson Barboza. Kattar was on a two-fight win streak before losing in a brutal war against Max Holloway in his most recent appearance.

Check out UFC Vegas 46 results below. Bet on UFC Vegas 46 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown