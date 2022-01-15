Drakkar Klose set to return against Brandon Jenkins at April 16 UFC event

Drakkar Klose will still return to action in April, but he’ll do so against a different opponent.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC is targeting a matchup between Klose and Brandon Jenkins on April 16.

Klose was initially slated to meet Nikolas Motta on the card, however the promotion called an audible. Motta’s octagon debut has now moved to February 19 against Jim Miller after Motta had previously agreed to face Klose in April, per multiple sources.

The showdown with Jenkins will be the first UFC appearance for Klose since being shoved and injured by Jeremy Stephens prior to their scheduled UFC Vegas 24 matchup this past April, and his first fight since a second-round KO loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 248 in March 2020. That loss snapped a three-fight win streak for the 33-year-old Klose, who’d earned decision wins over Christos Giagos, Bobby Green, and Lando Vannata.

Jenkins will be making his second octagon appearance and looking to bounce back from a third-round TKO loss to Zhu Rong at UFC Vegas 37 in September.