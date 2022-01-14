Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC to debut on UFC Fight Pass on Jan. 21, Jared Gooden vs. Aaron Highbaugh title fight headlines

Jorge Masvidal continues to add job titles to his resumé.

Per a press release, Masvidal will be partnering up with UFC Fight Pass to present Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC, beginning with an event on Jan. 21, which takes place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“So pumped about my new promotion iKON FC partnering with UFC Fight Pass,” Masvidal said. “Together, we’re going to deliver some of the greatest fights with some of the best up-and-coming talent from all over the world.

“Our plan is to take that talent, mix it with our promotion and the UFC Fight Pass platform, and help transition them to the greatest promotion on earth, UFC. If you want action, look no further! Let’s Go!”

In the promotion’s first main event, former UFC welterweight Jared Gooden will face Aaron Highbaugh for the iKON FC middleweight title. It will be Gooden’s first appearance since parting ways with the UFC following a 1-3 run with the promotion. Highbaugh has won three of his last four appearances to set up the biggest fight of his career to this point.

Masvidal, who also is the promoter for bare-knuckle MMA promotion Gamebred FC, is scheduled to return to the octagon to headline UFC 272 on March 5 against former friend-now-heated rival Colby Covington.