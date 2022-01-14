UFC Vegas 46 preview show: Does Calvin Kattar need main event win more than Giga Chikadze?

Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar will battle it out in the UFC’s first main event of 2022. Does a surging Chikadze need a win more than Kattar, who is looking to bounce back from his loss to Max Holloway a year prior? That question is discussed, along with other top storylines ahead of UFC Vegas 46 with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee and E. Casey Leydon.

