UFC Vegas 46 preview show: Does Calvin Kattar need main event win more than Giga Chikadze?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar will battle it out in the UFC’s first main event of 2022. Does a surging Chikadze need a win more than Kattar, who is looking to bounce back from his loss to Max Holloway a year prior? That question is discussed, along with other top storylines ahead of UFC Vegas 46 with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee and E. Casey Leydon.

