Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa set for UFC 271

Andrei Arlovski has an opponent for his 37th UFC appearance.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources that the former heavyweight champion is scheduled to fight Jared Vanderaa (12-6) at UFC 271 on Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. The bout was first announced by Vanderaa’s management.

Arlovski (32-20, 2 NC) fought three times in 2021, losing to Tom Aspinall in February before bouncing back with unanimous decision victories against Chase Sherman and Carlos Felipe. The 42-year-old veteran has won four of his past five fights and his UFC record stands at 21-14 with one no-contest.

Vanderaa has alternated wins and losses since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020 with a first-round TKO of Harry Hunsucker. Inside the octagon, Vanderaa has sandwiched a unanimous decision win over Justin Tafa with TKO losses to Alexander Romanov and Serghei Spivac.

UFC 271 will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker.