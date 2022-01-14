UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in results: Headliners Calvin Kattar, Giga Chikadze hit mark for first show of 2022

The first UFC main event of 2022 is official.

Featherweight headliners Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze successfully made weight for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with both stepping to the scale at 146 pounds. They are currently ranked No. 10 and No. 8 respectively in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

This is the third consecutive main event booking for Kattar and the second for Chikadze, with Kattar returning from nearly a year-off after a loss to Max Holloway at the UFC’s first show on ABC, and Chikadze coming off of a third-round TKO victory over Edson Barboza this past August. Chikadze is 7-0 in the UFC and has won nine straight fights overall.

For the heavyweight co-main event, Jake Collier (264.5) and Chase Sherman (250) made weight without issue.

All 20 fighters competing on Saturday successfully made weight, including top-ranked women’s flyweights No. 3 Katlyn Chookagian and No. 6 Jennifer Maia, and men’s flyweights No. 8 (tied) Brandon Royval and No. 14 Rogerio Bontorin.

See the full UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Chase Sherman (250)

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Dakota Bush (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155)

Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs. Joseph Holmes (185.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Kevin Croom (144.5)

Charles Rosa (156) vs. T.J. Brown (155)